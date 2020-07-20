Tottenham Hotspur on the brink of signing EFL player, medical passed

Tottenham Hotspur are set to complete the signing of Wigan Athletic midfielder Alfie Devine this week, according to reports from the Evening Standard.

Spurs are weighing up a transfer raid on Wigan, who may be forced into selling their most prized assets in the summer after recently going into administration.

Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir are reportedly on Spurs’ radar, but with the latter set to join Brighton and Hove Albion, another Latics midfielder could be on his way to North London instead.

Devine is only 15 years of age, but he has impressed for the Latics’ youth team this season following his arrival from Liverpool.

Devive, who starred in the 2-0 FA Youth Cup victory over Spurs this term, has since featured for Wigan’s Under-23s as a result of his impressive form, as well as being capped by England at Under-16 level.

According to the Evening Standard, the teenager passed a medical and agreed personal terms with Spurs over the course of the weekend, and he is now set to join Spurs for around £500,000.

Wigan have climbed up to 13th in the Championship table after winning five of their last nine games, but with a potential points deduction hanging over their head, their Championship status is not yet secure.

The Verdict

Devine looks to be a real talent who could benefit a lot from joining Spurs.

The North London club have plenty of youngsters coming through the ranks, and they are a massive club pushing for success both domestically and internationally.

If he works hard, then there is no reason to suggest why he can’t be a top player for Spurs under Jose Mourinho in years to come.