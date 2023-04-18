This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Tottenham Hotspur are potentially set to look towards the EFL once again this summer, with Swansea City's Nathan Wood in their sights.

Last summer, Spurs snapped up Djed Spence from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal, and it appears they may be set for another Championship deal in the coming months.

That is the case with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the North London club are closely monitoring the 20-year-old's performances in South Wales.

Interestingly, Spurs' rivals Arsenal are also said to be doing the same.

With the Spurs link in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not Wood to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be a good move.

Adam Jones

There's a good case study he needs to take a look at here.

Joe Rodon made the switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from the Swans and it hasn't worked out for the best.

Jack Clarke also made the move to Spurs from a then-Championship side and it worked out very poorly for him before he was finally set free and made the permanent move to Sunderland.

Making the move to the English capital would make no sense for Wood considering he's getting plenty of game time at the Swansea.com Stadium - and this opportunity to play regularly is helping him to develop and fulfil his potential.

Moving to a club where he isn't guaranteed game time would be extremely foolish - and he should definitely be looking to spend a bit more time with Swansea and develop further before he makes the step up to the top tier.

Brett Worthington

It is hard to judge if this would be a good move, considering the uncertainty at Tottenham Hotspur at this time.

The 20-year-old has managed to establish himself as a Championship regular at Swansea this season, and with his performances and age, it is no surprise that Premier League sides are taking an interest.

However, you have to wonder if this move is a little too soon in the defender’s development. He is currently playing at a very high level for a side that plays impressive football and will be looking to make a better push at the play-offs next season.

When you consider if this would be a good move, the first player that comes to mind is Joe Rodon. The defender who left Swansea for Spurs in 2020 but failed to really establish himself in the team is now on loan at French side Rennes.

Wood is definitely a player that will be playing in the Premier League at some point in his career, but with him only just establishing himself as a Championship defender and given he has age on his side, he may be better off pausing any move like this and staying at Swansea for at least another season.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I just get the feeling this would be the wrong move to make at this stage of his career.

There are countless examples of players going from the EFL to the North London club in recent seasons and it's hard to think of any real success story.

Djed Spene has already left the club on loan, for example, after signing last summer, and Joe Rodon, who joined Spurs from Swansea in 2020, is also out on loan with an option to buy as part of the deal.

There are more examples, too, with the likes of Jack Clarke having also moved to Spurs and eventually departed.

If I were advising Wood, in terms of playing time and development, this would be a move I would be advising against.