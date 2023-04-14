Burnley manager Vincent Kompany isn't Tottenham Hotspur's first-choice candidate to take over in the summer yet, according to 90min.

The 37-year-old has done an exceptional job at Turf Moor this term, overseeing just two losses in the league all season with his team managing to remain consistent and establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance.

They could even secure the league title tomorrow if they win and other results go their way, something that would be a remarkable achievement considering they still have five league games left to go after this weekend's clash away at Reading.

There have, however, been rumours about Kompany's future with the Belgian being linked with a switch to Premier League teams including Spurs, who are currently on the prowl for a new manager following Antonio Conte's departure.

Cristian Stellini has been placed in charge of the club for the remainder of the campaign but a permanent successor for Conte will be required and there haven't been a shortage of big names listed as potential candidates.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the job, but it was reported earlier this week that Kompany was Daniel Levy's first-choice candidate.

90min have disputed this though, with the outlet believing that this claim is premature at this stage.

The former Manchester City captain didn't seem too interested in speaking about these links when questioned yesterday.

It's a difficult one to answer because the 37-year-old is still reasonably inexperienced as a manager and that may not bode well for a job that seems like a poisoned chalice at this stage.

Many world class managers have come and gone in recent years and if Kompany doesn't make a bright start to life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you feel he will get the boot too with the club needing to be competing for a spot in Europe.

Considering the promise he has shown though and the fact he's only young, you feel it may be worth Spurs giving the ex-City captain a go because they need someone to come in and stay for a number of years.

Even if Kompany doesn't produce results straight away, he could easily do so in the future with the 37-year-old already showing that he has the ability to rebuild a squad and get them firing.

This was probably an easier task at Turf Moor than it would be in the English capital because the second tier contains less quality and he still had experienced pros to rely on including Josh Brownhill and Ashley Barnes.

But he has still done a remarkable job in Lancashire regardless of this and should be considered as a candidate by Levy.