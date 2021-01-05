Tottenham Hotspur make transfer decision on player’s future at EFL club

Tottenham Hotspur have performed a U-turn on their previous stance on Troy Parrott’s future at Millwall according to Football Insider.

It had previously been reported that Spurs were set to recall Parrott from his loan spell in the January transfer window and arrange a new loan move elsewhere for the youngster.

Parrott has struggled for consistent game time with the Lions this term, with the forward spending a number of weeks in the the treatment room through injury.

The Irishman has made just ten appearances in all competitions for Millwall this season, but is yet to score for the Championship club.

But it appeared as though that wasn’t enough to satisfy Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, who was apparently keen to bring Parrott back to the club in the New Year.

Football Insider now report that Parrott is keen to remain with Millwall for the remainder of this year’s campaign, with Gary Rowett making it clear that the striker will play a key role in his plans moving forward.

Millwall are currently sat 17th in the Championship table after the first-half of the 2020/21 season, and will know that results simply have to improve in the near future if they’re to stand any chance of challenging for a top-six finish this term in the second-tier.

Parrott and his Millwall team-mates are set to return to action on Saturday 9th January, when they face Boreham Wood in the FA Cup.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised Spurs have changed their minds.

They seemed definite in wanting to cut-short Parrott’s loan spell with Millwall in the January transfer window, but this latest update will be a huge boost for the Lions.

We’ve seen glimpses of the Irishman’s quality so far this season, but not consistently enough, mainly because he’s spent a large section of this year’s campaign out injured.

He’ll have a point to prove, and if he can start to score goals consistently, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Millwall mounting a late push for a top-six finish in the Championship.