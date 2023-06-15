Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a joint £50 million offer for the services of Leicester City pair Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The attacking midfield duo are destined to depart the Foxes following their relegation to the Championship, with several clubs interested in the players' services.

However, it is Tottenham that are said to have made the first official move and they are set to test Leicester's resolve with the eight-figure bid.

Newcastle United have also been linked with the pair, with West Ham United and Aston Villa keen on Barnes too to strengthen their squads for upcoming European campaigns.

Leicester however are poised to turn down Tottenham's first offer for Barnes and Maddison, with the figure reportedly being less combined than what the Foxes wanted for each player 12 months ago - which was £60 million a piece.

What are Harvey Barnes and James Maddison's contract situations at Leicester City?

In the summer of 2021, Barnes signed a new four-year deal at the King Power Stadium, extending his stay until the summer of 2025.

That means he has two years remaining on his deal at the Foxes and the club are in control of his future - the same however cannot be said for Maddison.

Having penned a four-year deal himself in 2020, Maddison's contract is due to expire in June 2024 - meaning that this summer is potentially the last chance for Leicester to get a fee for the 26-year-old England international as by the time January comes around he is free to speak to overseas clubs in regards to a free transfer.

What are Harvey Barnes and James Maddison worth?

Whatever they're worth, it's a heck of a lot more than the £50 million combined that Tottenham have offered.

Maddison having one year left on his contract will obviously drive his value down somewhat, but he was still one of the top creative attacking midfielders last season by the numbers, with 10 goals and nine Premier League assists in 2022-23.

You'd expect a fee of around the £40 million mark, if not a bit more, would be enough to prize him away from Leicester, but with Barnes having two years left at the club you'd expect him to go for a similar amount.

His 13-goal haul was impressive last season in the top flight of English football, so if Tottenham want to buy both then they may have to increase their offer by at least £30 million.