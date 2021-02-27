Tottenham Hotspur make decision over long-term future of ace impressing on loan with EFL club

Tottenham Hotspur have made the decision to allow defender Cameron Carter-Vickers to leave the club on a permanent deal in the summer when he returns from his loan spell with Bournemouth.

Carter-Vickers made the move to Bournemouth in the summer window on a loan deal until the end of the campaign. Tottenham had lowered their valuation of the defender in January to £2.5 million to try and secure a permanent sale for the 23-year-old. However, no such permanent move materialised and he will now complete his loan spell with the Cherries.

The 23-year-old has started to make a positive impact for the Cherries over the last few weeks having finally broken into the starting line-up and he has now started their last eight Championship matches for Bournemouth. During those matches, he has helped them record two clean sheets (Sofascore), including in the 1-0 win against Watford on Saturday.

The defender’s current deal at Tottenham ends at the end of the campaign and the Premier League side have no intention to offer him a new contract to extend his 12-year association with them, per Football Insider. That means that the 23-year-old is going to be free to find a new club and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The verdict

This is not that much of a surprising update considering that Tottenham were prepared to cash in on the defender in January before he continued at Bournemouth for the rest of the campaign. However, it means now that if the Cherries want to sign him permanently it will now be able to be done on a free transfer. That perhaps explains why they did not pay the £2.5 million Spurs wanted.

Carter-Vickers has been in impressive form of late managing to average 3.5 clearances and win 4.4 duels per game, as well as maintaining an 86% passing accuracy during his eight appearances for the cherries recently (Sofascore). That shows that he has plenty of quality to offer if he can get a consistent run of form together.

The 23-year-old needs to find a permanent home now after several loan spells over the last few years. Bournemouth could well be that home for him, but there will likely be interest from others in picking up a defender of his potential on a free transfer. It will certainly be one to keep an eye on over the next few months.