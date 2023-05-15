Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a move for Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu this summer.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are "hopeful" a bid of £15 million could be enough to seal a deal for Bazunu following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

Tottenham view Bazunu as a "strong candidate" to take over as the club's number one from Hugo Lloris next season, with the Frenchman "expected to depart" this summer after being offered a "mega salary by a Saudi Arabian club".

Spurs are said to have been keeping "close tabs" on Bazunu and he "fits the profile" of the player the club are looking to sign this summer as they target younger talent who can develop under their new manager.

How has Gavin Bazunu performed for Southampton this season?

Bazunu has been a rare positive for the Saints this season in what has been an incredibly disappointing campaign, making 37 appearances in all competitions, although he has lost his place to Alex McCarthy in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland international, began his career with Shamrock Rovers before making the move to Manchester City.

He never played a senior game for Pep Guardiola's side, spending time out on loan with Rochdale and Portsmouth before arriving at St Mary's for £12 million last summer.

Bazunu has come in for some criticism this season, with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher saying that he has been a "big problem" in their battle against the drop.

"A big problem for them has been the goalkeeper they bought in from Manchester City, a young goalkeeper, still finding his way in the game," Carragher said on Sky Sports, quoted via The Irish Sun.

"In terms of when you look at Southampton's defending numbers, the underlying numbers, they're not too bad," Carragher added.

"Their actual goalkeeper has let in, probably a lot. The goals conceded (52) is a lot, certainly not the worst, we see Leeds underneath that."

Saints' relegation to the Championship was confirmed after a 2-0 home defeat by Fulham on Saturday and there is likely to be a "fire sale" at the club, with captain James Ward-Prowse also on Tottenham's radar.

Would Gavin Bazunu be a good signing for Tottenham?

There is no doubt that Bazunu is a player with a lot of potential, but it would be a huge risk for Spurs to make him first-choice immediately.

A quality goalkeeper in Lloris has struggled with the pressure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, so it could be too much for Bazunu at this early stage of his career.

Bazunu has performed well for Southampton this campaign, making some key saves, but he has also been prone to an error and as Carragher points out, the lack of experience and leadership in the Saints' young squad has been an issue.

He will almost certainly be leaving St Mary's this summer and would represent a smart long-term investment for Spurs, but they must manage him carefully.