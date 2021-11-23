Tottenham Hotspur lining up transfer move for West Brom ace

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on a move for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per a recent report by the Daily Mail.

It is said in the report that Antonio Conte views Johnstone as the ideal long term successor to the Premier League club’s current number one, Hugo Lloris.

Like Johnstone, Lloris is due to see his current contract expire with Spurs come the summer of next year, which means the possibility of the North London outfit losing the 35-year-old on a free transfer has vastly increased as time goes on.

Johnstone is a player who appears to be contempt at the Hawthorns but has shown no signs that he wants to commit to the new deal that has been offered to him by the Albion hierarchy.

With three England caps to his name so far, the shot stopper will know that his best chance of staying in Gareth Southgate’s plans will be if he gets a move back to the top flight.

The keeper has kept seven clean sheets in 17 league games so far this season.

The Verdict

It is fair to say that most people at West Brom are pretty resigned to losing Johnstone at some point in the future, as he probably won’t sign a new contract.

This is something that they are gradually coming to terms with and as a result, Valerien Ismael is sure to already be eyeing some potential goalkeeping replacements for the 28-year-old.

The club could well sell him for a fee in January but they are unlikely to get the best deal, nor are the likely to be able to replace Johnstone adequately at such a key point of the campaign.

Therefore it appears that the former Manchester United man will see out his contract with the Baggies before leaving on a free as he aims to achieve promotion before exiting the Midlands outfit.