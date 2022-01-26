Tottenham Hotspur line up transfer offer for Hull City ace

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be preparing a transfer offer to sign Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter this month, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The 20-year-old has been one of the main shining lights for the Tigers this this term and already has five goals and four assists to his name in the league as he continues to see his reputation go from strength to strength.

As a result of this form, Spurs are said to be the latest Premier League side to take an interest in securing his signature before the transfer deadline.

The North London outfit are keen on a permanent agreement that would then see Lewis-Potter being loaned straight back to his old side for the remainder of the campaign.

West Ham United and Leicester City are also interested in the wonderkid who has a contract that expires at the MKM Stadium in the summer of 2023.

It is said that the player himself is keen not to miss out on the opportunity to play in the top flight.

The Verdict

This would be a great move for Lewis-Potter as it would see him stay put after signing for one of the biggest clubs in England.

He has certainly done enough to warrant such interest and the Tigers will be aware that he is destined to go on to bigger things eventually.

It will all come down to the fee on offer but at the same time Hull won’t want to increase the possibility of losing the winger on a free in the summer of 2023 by keeping him against his own will.

So therefore if an offer matches their valuation, we could well see Lewis-Potter getting his long awaited move away from the MKM Stadium as Premier League sides continue to circle the young winger.