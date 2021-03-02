Tottenham Hotspur join West Ham United in race to sign EFL talent

Tottenham Hotspur have offered a contract to Birmingham City youngster Rico Browne, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

It had previously been claimed by Football Insider that Birmingham have granted West Ham United permission to take the 17-year-old on trial ahead of a potential move.

It is believed that the Hammers remain in pole position ahead of Jose Mourinho’s side to land Browne’s signature at this moment in time.

Browne is under a scholarship with Birmingham, and is edging closer to completing his first year with the Championship club.

But it seems unlikely that he’ll remain with the Blues for much longer, with Spurs reportedly making a verbal contract offer for the centre-back.

However, it remains unclear as to whether the club have offered Browne a written contract offer, whilst he remains on trial with West Ham United.

Birmingham are reportedly looking to move on from their Under-23s and Under 18s teams and moving into a B and C team instead in the future.

This could mean that they lose some of their younger players to other clubs, with Browne being one of those attracting significant interest heading towards the summer transfer window.

Are these facts about Birmingham City's history genuine or not?

The Verdict:

It seems as though he’s heading for the exit door in the near future.

Browne doesn’t have much experience in senior football, but he’s clearly a player that clubs see a bright future for, with Spurs and West Ham United being keen on a deal to land his signature.

With the news that Birmingham are likely to scrap their Under-23s and Under-18s teams, I really wouldn’t be surprised if other players are to follow Browne out of the club heading into the summer.

He’ll be a player to keep an eye on for the future though, that’s for sure.