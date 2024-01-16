Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are interested in signing Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, who has impressed this season.

Rowe has been Norwich's best player, with 11 goals and 2 assists in the Championship so far.

Norwich wants Rowe to stay until at least the summer as he is crucial to their playoff hopes, but a move is likely to happen eventually.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe, as reported by Football.London.

The Canaries are normally a side that takes the Championship by storm, but last season and this season, Norwich have struggled to stamp their usual authority.

Norwich really struggled last season despite only just being relegated from the Premier League, and while David Wagner was brought in midway through the campaign, it wasn’t enough for them to reach the play-offs.

So, this season, there was an expectation that they would perform better than last campaign, and while they started the season well, Norwich’s form soon drifted off, and results have been very up-and-down since.

Norwich have won the same amount of games as they’ve lost in the Championship so far this season, which sees them sitting in 11th place, two points adrift of the top six.

However, with still several games to be played, Norwich will hope they can punch their way into the play-offs, and they will be looking at Rowe to remain at the club and help in doing so.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Jonathan Rowe

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur are keeping an eye on the progression of Jonathan Rowe at Norwich City.

The 20-year-old first burst onto the scene when the Canaries were in the Premier League, but it is this campaign where the winger has fully established himself as a first-team player.

Rowe has been arguably Norwich’s best player this season, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed, as Spurs are the latest side to show interest.

It has been reported by the Evening Standard, that Spurs’ rivals West Ham United are also interested in signing Rowe.

West Ham are reportedly keen on ensuring they meet their requirements for home-grown players in their Premier League, and to do so, they have identified Rowe as a potential solution.

While this report from Football.London, states that Spurs are looking to add more young talent to Ange Postecoglou’s side and have watched Rowe in action but are yet to make a move.

While it is unclear if a move will happen in this transfer window or if he will stay with Norwich until the end of the season.

Jonathan Rowe’s stats for the 2023/24 season

Jonathan Rowe is a product of Norwich’s academy, working his way up their different age groups.

He appeared for the first team in the 2021/22 season, playing twice in the FA Cup and 13 times in the Premier League.

But then he was sent back to the club’s academy side, appearing just three times as Norwich tried to get out of the Championship last season.

However, in this campaign, Rowe has scored 11 goals and recorded two assists in 25 Championship games, becoming Norwich’s best player by a mile.

Jonathan Rowe needs to stay at Norwich City until the summer

Norwich City will clearly want Jonathan Rowe to stay until the summer at the very least, as they know how important he is and how crucial he is if they are going to make the play-offs.

While Norwich will be thinking selfishly, it may also benefit Rowe from staying at Carrow Road until the summer.

It means he can get a full season under his belt, and whether he moves now or in the summer, he is still going to be a wanted man and will still have a long list of teams interested in him.

Rowe will want to make the right move, and it needs to be a decision he doesn’t rush, so waiting until the summer seems to make sense.