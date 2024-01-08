Highlights Archie Gray's breakout season at Leeds United has attracted interest from top-flight clubs like Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray has impressed with his performances as a right-back or central midfielder, even ahead of more experienced players.

Leeds United is determined to keep Gray and is not looking to sell him despite the growing interest from Premier League and European clubs.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray is the subject of plenty of top-flight interest following his breakout season at Elland Road, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are reported to have joined the race for his signature.

Relegation was a tough pill to swallow for the Whites at the end of last season, but the overall reset that followed has benefitted many aspects of the club, and not least the opportunity that has presented itself to the 17-year-old in the process, who has become a regular for Daniel Farke.

Gray has taken his opportunity with both hands and is enjoying his first season as a professional player. He has been involved in 27 of Leeds' 29 games in all competitions this season so far, making 25 starts in the process.

His quality performances at such a tender age have been impressive, especially as Gray has operated as either a right-back or central-midfielder and has so far collected one assist, but has caught the eye of many of Europe's elite. Often playing ahead of some vastly experienced players such as Luke Ayling and Glen Kamara at times, too.

The family name he comes from speaks somewhat to his talent. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray, with Frank Gray as his grandfather, and as Andy Gray's son; all of whom played for Leeds at one stage or another.

Gray has predominantly been used as a full-back recently but was excellent in the game against Peterborough United, back in a midfield berth, but has been a huge asset to the side wherever Farke asks him to play.

Archie Gray's Leeds career stats - as of 08/01/2024 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 27 0 1

Interest in Archie Gray

The first club to have been prominently linked were initially reported as Liverpool, who hold strong interest in signing the Leeds starlet. However, the West Yorkshire outfit were said to have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of the midfielder, as the club looks to fend off interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Everton and Crystal Palace are two other Premier League sides also said to be keeping tabs on Gray, as they look to bolster their ranks using the EFL once again. Meanwhile, Man City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the player, as well as European giants Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the amount of interest, unsurprisingly, Leeds are not looking to sell the teenage starlet. That's according to a previous report from 90min. The Whites are in a strong position and intend to keep Gray for the Championship run-in.

The latest Premier League interest emerges in Archie Gray

Simon Jones of the Daily Mail is reporting that interest has grown further in Gray, with Spurs now emerging as another side in the race for the youngster.

He said: "Ange Postecoglou's side have also been checking on Leeds United's Archie Gray and Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White with the summer window in mind."

The Premier League giants are close to confirming the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa this window, but are tracking the likes of Gray and Gibbs-White ahead of the summer transfer window.

Archie Gray's Leeds United future

Gray is best placed where he is for now, developing rapidly with regular game time for his boyhood club. At only 17, and such a crucial point in his development, that is what is going to benefit him the most.

Of course, if Leeds fail to gain promotion this term, moves like Spurs and Liverpool become harder for both him and the club to turn down.

He will quickly become a player who should not be playing second tier football, even if that's what he is best served doing right now.