Hull City have a fight on their hands to keep hold of Jaden Philogene this summer, with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur the latest club to join the race for his signature.

Despite only moving to the MKM Stadium on last summer’s transfer deadline day in a £5m switch from Aston Villa, the Tigers are primed to lose their star winger in the coming months after a stunning individual campaign.

Philogene was among the most exciting and impressive players in the Championship last term, scoring twelve goals and laying on a further six assists as Hull missed out on a play-off spot on the final day.

Hull’s failure to reach the Premier League under Liam Rosenior, which was fueled by significant investment into the playing squad under then-boss Liam Rosenior, could prove costly as Philogene has rightly earned significant domestic and continental interest.

Spurs’ entrance into the Philogene transfer race will only generate further doubt over the 22-year-old’s immediate future in Yorkshire.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing transfer for Hull City’s Jaden Philogene

This revelation comes from Pete O’Rourke’s report for Football Insider, which claims that Ange Postecogolou’s side have a concrete interest in Philogene.

The Lilywhites do, however, reportedly face competition from West Ham United and top-flight newcomers Ipswich Town, while Spanish giants Barcelona have also expressed their own interest in what would surely represent an intriguing potential move for Philogene.

The report adds that, rather unsurprisingly, Philogene is eager to test himself at a higher level after previously turning out in the Championship for the likes of Stoke and Cardiff City, and Spurs’ fifth-placed finish in the 2023/24 campaign means that they can offer Europa League football.

Interestingly, London-born Philogene’s younger brother Blake just happens to be on the books of Spurs’ academy too, factors which could also potentially turn his head.

Hull City need to plan for life without Jaden Philogene amid Spurs, Barcelona transfer interest

Philogene has earned the right to try his hand in the Premier League, and Hull may find it difficult to stand in his way.

They may also find it difficult to rebuff the figures that are likely to be proposed by Philogene’s suitors, providing a healthy opportunity to reinvest in the squad and construct a more well-rounded side.

That’s not to say they’re better off without Philogene - if the winger was to perform a U-turn and decide to stay put, then it would likely be the highlight of the summer for Tigers fans - but they simply must start planning for life without him, as the reality suggests he won’t be a second-tier player for too much longer.

Jaden Philogene's Championship numbers per 90 minutes in 23/24, via FBRef Successful take-ons 2.79 Progressive carries 4.88 Carries into penalty area 2.79 Goal-creating actions 0.42 Non-penalty goals 0.38 Goals + assists 0.58

His numbers, particularly for dribbling and shot-creation, are truly outstanding, indicative of a player destined for a glittering career in football’s upper echelons.

Glimpses of that were seen during a highly-successful loan spell with Cardiff the season prior, helping to keep the Bluebirds in the division by the skin of their teeth.

Indeed, there may be an argument to be had that he’s simply too good for the Championship already and although acclimating to top-flight football is a different entity, the evidence suggests that he’s capable of making the transition.

Therefore, Hull will benefit from a succession plan, getting to work on direct replacements and formulating a strategy on how the imminent outlay they receive for his services will be sustainably reinvested into the squad.

Crystal Palace prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who lit up League One with Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, is said to have been on the radar for some time and would represent an ideal stylistic replacement for Philogene, with the ex-Chelsea youth team player encapsulating the same ingenious flair and trickery as Hull’s in-demand star.

It’s believed that Rak-Sakyi has also earned interest from Hull’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and newly-relegated Luton Town.

Although you feel that Palace would likely want a loan move for a player of his rich potential, Hull could even attempt to strike a permanent deal given the transfer kitty that they should soon at their disposal.