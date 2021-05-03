Tottenham Hotspur join Arsenal, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in race to sign in-demand EFL defender

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Norwich City full-back Max Aarons according to Football Insider.

Aarons has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this season for the Canaries, who have won promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The defender has been a regular in the starting XI for Daniel Farke’s side, and he’ll be hoping he can go from strength to strength moving forwards.

Aarons has made 46 appearances in all competitions this term, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Spurs are now rumoured to be interested in landing his signature heading into the summer transfer window, although it has been previously reported that the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were keen on striking an agreement with Norwich for Aarons.

A move to Spurs could tempt him though, with Ryan Mason’s side currently sat fifth in the Premier League table, and fighting to stay in the European qualification places for next season.

Aarons and his Norwich City team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Barnsley, in what is likely to be a tricky last match in the Championship for the Canaries at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

This could prove to be the ideal move for Aarons.

Norwich are clearly going to be wanting to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, especially after winning promotion back into the Premier League this season.

But Aarons’ performances have warranted interest from elsewhere heading into the summer, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a club meet Norwich’s valuation of him.

He’s still got age on his side, with his best years ahead of him, and if Spurs can offer him regular minutes, then you would imagine that it’ll be a tempting proposition for Aarons this summer.