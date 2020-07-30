Tottenham Hotspur forward edges closer to sealing temporary switch to EFL club

Spurs striker Troy Parrott is set to undergo a medical with Championship club Millwall ahead of a season-long loan move according to the Evening Standard.

Parrott has found game time in senior football hard to come by with Jose Mourinho’s side, and has been restricted to just four appearances for the first-team.

Mourinho is reportedly willing to loan out the Irishman, in order to further his development in senior football ahead of a return to Tottenham in the summer of 2021.

Millwall will be hoping they can build on some positive performances when they get the 2020/21 season under way, with Gary Rowett’s side narrowly missing out on a top-six finish in the Championship last season.

The Lions finished eighth in the second-tier standings, and are clearly keen to add to their squad ahead of next year’s campaign, with the play-offs being one of their aims.

The Evening Standard also claim that Spurs were willing to loan hi out to Millwall, as they want him to remain in and around London so they can keep track of his performances out on loan.

Former Millwall loanee Jayson Molumby has also praised Millwall whilst being in contact with Parrott over his potential move to The Den, which seems to have tempted the forward during the summer transfer window.

Can you score full marks in the ultimate Millwall quiz?

1 of 14 Neil Harris left Millwall at the start of October following a run of how many league games without a win for the Lions? 10 5 7 4

The Verdict:

This is an excellent bit of business by Millwall.

Parrott is highly rated by plenty of Spurs supporters, and he’s been unlucky not to have featured more for their first-team over the years.

But he’s caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the academy teams in recent years, and will be eager to showcase his talent in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

If he can settle into life with the Lions quickly, then he could be the missing piece in their jigsaw, as they look to finish in the top-six next season.