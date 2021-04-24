Tottenham Hotspur eyeing up move for EFL forward, scouts sent

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Northampton Town youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka, according to Football Insider.

Spurs are always on the lookout for young, up and coming talent from the EFL, signing Alfie Devine and Jack Clarke over the last couple of years.

The North London club are now said to have set their sights on Northampton Town starlet Caleb Chukwuemeka ahead of the summer.

Chukwuemeka has made 19 appearances in Sky Bet League One this season, however most of those have been substitute cameos.

The 19-year-old has scored one goal this season, which came in a 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium back in October.

David Pleat is claimed to have watched him in action against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, where started as a left winger in a 3-0 win, playing for 55 minutes before being taken off.

Chukwuemeka is yet to sign a professional deal at Sixfields, so it remains to be seen what lies in store for him amid interest from Spurs.

The Verdict

Spurs have been no strangers to going out and signing these type of players in recent years. They did the same with Kion Etete at Notts County and he’s now a regular for their youth team.

Chukwuemeka looks a decent talent who has benefitted a lot from plenty of game time in League One for the Cobblers this term.

He’s only 19 but has plenty of potential and pace, and it will have been good for Pleat to have watched him in the flesh rather than just through footage.