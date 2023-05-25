This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Tottenham Hotspur are one of multiple Premier League sides continuing to cast eyes on Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

As exclusively revealed by FLW, the 20-year-old has continued to catch the eye of the North London club, as well as the likes of West Ham United.

Edwards is currently away at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with England, where he started their 1-0 win over Tunisia on Monday.

With the Spurs link in mind, we asked whether or not a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be the right thing for Edwards at this stage of his career.

James Reeves

Tottenham would be the wrong move for Edwards at this stage of his career.

He is currently gaining invaluable experience at Peterborough playing regularly in League One and this is far more beneficial for him than sitting on the bench for Spurs.

It is unlikely Edwards would receive many minutes at Spurs immediately and it would be a hugely pressured environment for him with an under-achieving team who will be experiencing a transition under a new manager.

If the deal included a loan back to Posh or if he had a temporary spell out in the Championship next season, then that could make it a more sensible option.

Edwards is destined for the Premier League at some point, but Spurs would not be the right destination for him at this time.

Ben Wignall

Peterborough's play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday showed that Edwards still has a lot to learn - but that is to be expected for a 20-year-old.

No-one is expecting him to land a Premier League move this summer and immediately go into that club's starting 11, but he could still be a couple of years off doing just that.

If Peterborough do get a handsome offer for his services then it would be wise to include a full season loan back to Posh in there as it would be good for his development - you'd expect them to be at the top end of League One next season so being part of a potential promotion push will only help Edwards.

For Spurs in particular, their backline has not been the most convincing this season and getting Edwards through the door when he's 20 years of age and letting him develop elsewhere for a couple of years could actually be smart business for the right price.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Whilst Ronnie Edwards has tremendous potential and is a highly-rated talent, he clearly isn't ready for Premier League football just yet.

As such, I don't like a move to Spurs for him this summer, especially given their recent track record of acquiring EFL talent.

At 20-years-old, there is no rush to make the move to the top flight, where he is surely destined to play one day if his potential is even remotely fulfilled.

Getting back to playing Championship football should be the priority for Edwards in my opinion.

The last time Posh were in the second-tier, he equipped himself incredibly well for an 18/19-year-old.