Tottenham Hotspur expected to let Bournemouth and Fulham target leave club

Fulham and Bournemouth’s pursuit of Joe Rodon is likely to receive a boost with the news that Tottenham are prepared to let the player leave either on loan or permanently, as reported by football.london.

The Cottagers are likely to try and bolster their squad entirely to ensure that they are able to stay in the top flight and the Cherries will likely do similar if they can.

Neither will fancy dropping straight back down to the Championship and that should mean a reshuffle of their playing squads this summer.

One name that has emerged as a potential target for both is Rodon, who has plenty of experience in the EFL, has played in the Premier League and is also unable to break into the first-team fold with current club Tottenham. With Spurs not likely to play the Welshman either, it means he could be available during the transfer window.

Quiz: 24 facts every Fulham supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 When were the club founded? 1878 1879 1880 1881

In fact, he made just three Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season and whilst he has been used as a rotation option, Fulham and Bournemouth would likely give him the chance to play week-in and week-out.

A short-term switch to either then could be beneficial for the 24-year-old, who has previously been a regular for Swansea. His gametime mainly came for the Swans in the Championship though and he has yet to really establish himself in the top flight.

Considering his age though, the potential is there for Rodon to become a solid option at the top level. If he could seal a deal to either of the two newly-promoted teams, then they could certainly help him on his way in that goal.

The Verdict

Whether Joe Rodon is sold on or allowed to leave on loan, it would be the right call for the player in terms of his development to get away from Tottenham right now.

It’s quite clear that under Antonio Conte, the defender is going to struggle for gametime right now. There is no point in keeping the Welshman with the side to keep him purely on the bench when he could be developing and playing elsewhere and Fulham and Bournemouth could both play him fairly often.

A move to either side could benefit all parties. The newly-promoted teams want players who can help them stay in the Premier League and based on his exposure to top flight football so far and also his experience with Swansea, it could be a shrewd move for both.

As for Rodon, he desperately needs to get back on the pitch more often. He was solid with the Swans but has tailed off since his move to Spurs and needs to get playing and back on track again.