Tottenham Hotspur enter transfer race with Arsenal and Aston Villa for Norwich City ace

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest Premier League club to have registered an interest in signing Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that they have joined Arsenal and Aston Villa in the race for the winger.

Both the Gunners and Villa are said to have enquired about the availability of the Argentine who was in the form of his career for the Canaries this term as they stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title.

Whilst Spurs are also credited with having an interest in the 24-year-old winger who is still yet to have received a call up to his country’s national team.

Norwich are said to value their star man in the region of £35-40 million, with the player still being under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2024.

The midfielder racked up 15 goals and 16 assists for Daniel Farke’s side as they made their return to the Premier League at the first attempt after just one season away.

The Verdict

Norwich are under no pressure to sell their prized assets after securing their top flight return and they undoubtedly sit in a very strong position this summer with regards to where Buendia’s future lies.

The Argentine has already proved that he is more than good enough to play at Premier League level and Farke and co will be eager to see him play at that level once again in the yellow and green of Norwich.

I can only see him moving on to pastures new this summer if a club stumps up a significant fee which suits the Canaries, as they have shown in the past in the cases of James Maddison and Ben Godfrey, that they will not let their best players leave on the cheap.

You have to feel that we will see a bidding war for the winger this summer, as the list of interested clubs continues to grow week on week.