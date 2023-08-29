Highlights Leeds United are facing difficulties in the right-back position and are looking to strengthen their squad's depth.

Cody Drameh, who joined Leeds from Fulham three years ago, has struggled to settle with the club and has made only twelve appearances.

Leeds are considering signing Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs demanding a loan fee of over £1m and the covering of Spence's wages during the loan period.

Leeds United's difficulties in the right-back berth as of late are well-documented.

Long-term servant Luke Ayling remains the club's first-in-command there and has played virtually every minute of league football thus far this term, but having recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, Leeds are understandably looking at the bigger picture amid attempts to supplement the crucial strength in depth that often gets teams over the line at this level.

For many, Cody Drameh is the ideal candidate following impressive loan spells in the Championship with both Cardiff City and Luton Town; he was crowned Player of the Year at the former after just five months and helped the latter to promotion last time around.

But, for one reason or another, it simply has not worked out for him at Leeds ever since joining from Fulham's academy three years ago.

He has made just twelve appearances to date, and his most recent one away at Ipswich Town signified both Drameh's own inability to settle with Leeds and the club's distinct lack of faith towards him.

Brought on in an unfamiliar left-back role in the 24th minute for the injured Sam Byram, the 21-year-old's scuffed and misjudged backpass on the stroke of half-time allowed Tractor Boys forward Kayden Jackson to swoop in and round Illian Meslier before cutting the ball back into the area for Nathan Broadhead to stroke home.

Drameh, a substitute, lasted just 21 minutes as he was boldly hooked at the break himself for Jamie Shackleton, who promptly provided a strong self-account at Portman Road.

With Russell Martin reportedly looking to bring the prospect to the south coast before the window slams shut in two days, an exit looks imminent.

Agonizingly, of course, Daniel Farke had thought he had landed Max Aarons from Norwich City in an ambitious reunion between the two, only for the defender to perform a controversial U-turn right at the death and head back down south to sign with Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth instead.

As such, Leeds have since averted their interest towards Tottenham's Djed Spence, who faces an uncertain future in North London.

Djed Spence's Tottenham Hotspur transfer situation

Spence was signed from Middlesbrough last summer after playing a crucial role in promotion while on loan with Nottingham Forest in the 2021/22 campaign, but he has consistently cut a peripheral figure for the Premier League outfit.

The former-England youth international has turned out for Spurs on just six occasions and after spending the second half of the previous season on loan with Ligue 1 side Rennes, he does not appear to figure in the plans of new boss Ange Postecoglou either.

That has prompted interest from the second-tier and as exclusively revealed by us here at FLW, Southampton are also in the race for Spence.

Leeds appear in the lead at this moment in time and they have been informed of what they will have to pay up if they want to have Spence in their ranks for the duration of this term.

What will Leeds United have to pay for Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence?

According to Football Insider, Spurs are demanding a loan fee in excess of £1m to take Spence away from the capital for a season.

It is believed that they are more than willing to send him out on a temporary basis, although they also want the entirety of his wages- an estimated £25,000 weekly as per Capology- covered during his time on loan alongside the fee.

Bringing in Spence will undoubtedly prove more costly than Championship loan moves typically tend to be, but Leeds are in a desperate situation on that front which means they may well push the boat out for a player of his pedigree.