Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, in a transfer decision which could cost Blackburn around £4 million, according to Lancashire Live.

David Raya, the former Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper, has been linked with a move from current club Brentford to Spurs, to join Ange Postecoglou.

They have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the 27-year-old, and have now turned to Vicario as an alternative.

Spurs agreed terms with Raya, but have failed to reach an agreement over a fee with Brentford.

The fee for Vicario is considerably less than the asking price from Brentford, with Fabrizio Romano explaining that Spurs will pay around €19m for the 26-year-old.

Whereas, Raya is valued at closer to £40 million by the Bees.

How could Tottenham signing Raya impact Blackburn? Is there a sell-on clause?

According to Lancashire Live, Blackburn hold a sell-on clause, having sold Raya to the Bees in 2019.

They said: "Rovers are believed to have a 12.5 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Brentford make on selling Raya.

"The goalkeeper has 12 months left on his contract and has been publicly priced at £40million by the Bees."

This means that Blackburn are set to lose out on around £4-5 million due to Spurs walking away from the deal for the goalkeeper.

In a club such as Blackburn's position in the Championship this is more than simple spare change, and is a significant blow to their transfer kitty this summer.

Should Raya remain at Brentford, he could leave for free next summer, which will mean Blackburn lose out altogether on capitalising on that sell-on clause.

Is Raya staying at Brentford a blow?

It makes little sense for Brentford to price Raya out of a move, with only a year remaining on his deal, making this the last summer window to sell him, if he is unwilling to sign a new deal, which seems to be the case.

This window is the time for them to cash-in and use the money to source a replacement, and the knock-on effect for Blackburn will obviously be a frustration for them, too.

That sort of money can get them one or two good players at Championship level, and to miss out because Brentford should drop their price but are unwilling to is disappointing.