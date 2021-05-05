Tottenham Hotspur confirm significant injury blow that will surely interest Norwich City

Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture, Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed.

The central midfielder has spent the last season away from North London having enjoyed a loan spell with Norwich City in the Championship.

During that time the 20-year-old has been a real success at Carrow Road after playing a central role in the club’s journey to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League by playing 45 times in the league for the Canaries.

However Skipp seems to have played his last game for Norwich – for now at least – after suffering a fracture in his foot.

Spurs confirmed that the player has undergone surgery on the injury which will end the player’s campaign, however Michael Bailey of The Athletic has added that Skipp should be fit to return for pre-season training with Tottenham’s first team squad before making a decision on where he’ll be playing his football next term with Norwich reportedly keen to bring the player back to Carrow Road next season.

Taking to Twitter, Bailey said: “Tottenham have confirmed Ollie Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.

“He is now expected to be out for about 12 weeks, but should be able to return to Spurs during their pre-season.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens next.”

The verdict

While such an injury isn’t ideal for the player, Oliver Skipp will be pleased that he’ll be back for next season.

The midfielder is facing a massive 12 months in his career as he surely looks to establish himself as a Premier League player.

Whether that happens with Tottenham, Norwich or another club remains to be seen, but I’d be very surprised if the 20-year-old isn’t playing in the top flight next term.