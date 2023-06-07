Swansea City supporters probably thought they'd have lost head coach Russell Martin by now as his move to Southampton to become their new boss was seemingly done and dusted.

A row over compensation though has held up the move but it's very likely that the ex-Scotland international will still be heading to the Saints in the near future, which means Swansea will need to be on the lookout for his replacement.

And according to a report from London World, their attentions could turn to Ryan Mason, who has been impressing as not only a first-team coach at Tottenham Hotspur but also as an interim manager.

Mason has been interim head coach of Spurs twice, first taking on that role in 2021 following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho.

He won four of his seven matches in charge and two years later he took on the same job when Cristian Stellini departed, but this time won just two of the six matches he was head coach for.

What is Ryan Mason's situation at Tottenham Hotspur?

The appointment of Ange Postecoglou this week as the new permanent Tottenham head coach has perhaps complicated Mason's position on the Spurs coaching staff somewhat.

Managers tend to like to bring in their own staff, and true to form the London World report claims that the Australian wants to bring assistant manager John Kennedy, first-team coach Gavin Strachan and video analyst Greg Wallace to London with him.

Despite this though, Spurs are willing to keep Mason around on Postecoglou's coaching staff should he wish to, having been promoted to the role back in November 2021 after impressing then-manager Antonio Conte.

Interest from Swansea though to make him a head coach permanently for the very first time could tempt him away from North London though.

Would Ryan Mason be a good appointment for Swansea City?

Swansea went down the young and barely tested route a couple of years ago when taking Martin from MK Dons, so it would make sense if they tried it again with Mason.

It's hard to pinpoint a style of play that Mason likes to implement considering there's only a small sample size to choose from in his career so far, but no-one is ever likely going to come in and replicate Martin's desire to play out from the goalkeeper all the time and play slick, possession-based football.

However, Mason clearly has something about him as a coach to be appointed as interim boss at Spurs twice but he needs his big break somewhere, and Swansea could provide him with that opportunity to branch out on his own - it would certainly be an exciting and intriguing appointment.