Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, according to The Athletic.

The English midfielder has been the subject of much transfer speculation since Leicester’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

The 26-year-old has attracted the interest of Tottenham and Newcastle United, with both sides seemingly keen to get the midfielder through the door.

Maddison only has 12 months remaining on his contract at Leicester, seemingly making it a forgone conclusion that he will be sold this summer.

That now seems the case, as The Athletic are reporting that Spurs look set to beat Newcastle to the signature of Maddison.

The report adds that both clubs are in talks about Maddison, but they are working towards an agreement, which is expected to be finalised this week.

The offer that Tottenham are going to make is believed to be around £40 million plus add-ons, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Newcastle have seen two bids rejected for the England midfielder, but they have switched their focus on wrapping up the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 26-year-old originated from the Coventry City academy, where he made a breakthrough into the first team in 2014.

He played for the Sky Blues for two years before leaving the club to sign for Norwich City in 2016. However, he did return to Coventry straight away on loan.

Maddison then spent the first half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen before returning to Carrow Road back in January.

From January 2017 to the summer of 2018, Maddison became an important player for the Canaries, playing 53 times and scoring 16 goals while registering 13 assists in all competitions.

It was in 2018 when he made his big-money move to the King Power Stadium, and in the five years he’s been at the club, he has made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals, and provided 41 assists.

His last game for the Foxes now looks to have been the 2-1 win over West Ham United on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Is James Maddison a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

This is an exciting addition for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou, as everyone in the Premier League is aware of what Maddison is capable of.

The midfielder has been waiting for the right opportunity to come along, and with the relegation and contract situation, this seems perfect for the player.

He will join a team that is in need of attacking reinforcements, so he is likely to be a first choice in the starting XI. Plus, he is working under a manager who at Celtic played exciting, attack-minded football that will definitely suit Maddison, so all in all, it seems like a good move for everyone.