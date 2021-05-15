Tottenham Hotspur boss Ryan Mason delivers verdict on 20-y/o which will surely interest Norwich City fans

Ryan Mason believes that Oliver Skipp is ready to play a role for Tottenham Hotspur’s first team squad.

The talented midfielder has enjoyed a wonderful campaign this year after moving to Norwich City for a season on loan in the Championship.

In that time the 20-year-old showed his quality after turning out 45 times for Daniel Farke’s side as he helped the Canaries to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Norwich are reportedly keen to re-sign the midfielder next term, but according to Spurs’ interim boss, Skipp could be holding out for a more central role in the senior side.

Speaking to Football London, Mason said: “My opinion may be different to many but I think Oliver Skipp is an incredible talent and one of the most professional guys I have come across in the academy/

“He has had a fantastic season so I’m sure those conversations will be had over the summer.

“I think Skippy is ready personally, but with these decisions it depends who the manager is and where the club want to go with him.”

Mason added: “Our track record at Tottenham is excellent. I had a lot of loans, Harry [Kane] had a lot of loans, Andros Townsend, Steven Caulker, we all went on to play for England and represent Tottenham in the Premier League.

“The development at this club has been one of the best in the last 10 years. Skippy knows that as well. We have some fantastic younger talent as well.

“The last 10 years have been excellent and I see no reason why the next five will be any different.”

Are these 17 facts about Norwich City's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Norwich City originally had a fox on the badge True False

The verdict

It’s going to be a big summer for Oliver Skipp.

The midfielder will return to Tottenham Hotspur following his loan spell and will no doubt have a massive point to prove.

Those weeks before the start of the season will go a long to way to convincing the new Spurs boss that he is ready for a spot in his plans next term.

Norwich City will be watching on with interest, but comments like this just make it that bit less likely that he’ll be heading back to Carrow Road.