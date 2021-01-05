Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brentford: FLW report as Sissoko and Son end Bees’ Carabao Cup dream

Brentford’s remarkable Carabao Cup adventure came to an end following a 2-0 defeat to Spurs in the first ever semi-final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank’s men had already knocked out Premier League opposition in each of the previous four rounds in Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham, and Newcastle United, but beating a fifth top-flight side was a step too far for the Championship outfit.

Moussa Sissoko’s early header set Spurs on their way to Wembley before Heung-Min Son’s clinical finished settled the tie just five minutes after Ivan Toney saw his close-range effort ruled out by VAR.

The defeat also ended Brentford’s 17-match unbeaten run in all competitions and ensured that Tottenham will play either Manchester United or Manchester City, who meet tomorrow, in the final.

Jose Mourinho’s side started the brighter and were rewarded in the 13th minute when Sissoko was given the freedom of north London to plant an inch-perfect header into the top-corner from Sergio Regulion’s cross.

Brentford could’ve fallen even further behind seconds later as David Raya was forced into palming Son’s stinging effort away from danger as the hosts’ quality quickly started to show.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Brentford players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Made 67 appearances, English, Left Back. Lee Roget Darius Charles Paul Gibbs Rico Henry

But the Bees responded, although Toney was stretching from Bryan Mbeumo’s cross and could only head comfortably into the hands of Hugo Lloris in what was Brentford’s only attempt on target in the opening period, though Son was required to make a superb block from Josh Dasilva’s piledriver soon after.

Up the other end, Lucas Moura came within a whisker of doubling Tottenham’s advantage – with Raya once more coming to Brentford’s rescue with a flying save to claw the Brazilian’s header out of the top-corner.

Brentford almost levelled four minutes after the break as Mbeumo got the better of Davinson Sanchez down the right, before pulling back for Toney, who looked certain to equalise from point-blank range, but Serge Aurier came from nowhere to make a goal-saving block and preserve Spurs’ lead.

The Tottenham right-back was then heavily involved up the other end less than 60 seconds later, but failed to hit the target when the ball fell kindly for him inside the area.

Spurs continued to threaten and had an even better opportunity to move further ahead, but this time Son was the guilty party as he couldn’t test Raya from Sissoko’s feisty cross.

And Tottenham were almost made to pay when Brentford thought they’d equalised in the 64th minute as Toney was on hand to head home into an empty net from a corner, although the former Peterborough striker’s knee was adjudged to have been in an offside position and the goal was therefore ruled out by VAR.

However, just five minutes later Spurs did eventually get their second as Tanguy Ndombele threaded an inch-perfect pass for Son, who raced through on goal before blasting past Raya.

Harry Kane, who was quiet by his usual standards, also added a third, but Raya pulled off an outstanding save before Ndombele struck the outside of the post from a tight angle as Brentford began to tire.

And the Bees’ night went from bad to worse with seven minutes remaining as Dasilva saw sent off for a dangerous tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to compound a frustrating evening for Frank’s men.

FULL TIME: Tottenham 2 – 0 Brentford