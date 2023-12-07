Highlights Swansea City have had their approach for assistant manager Chris Davies rejected by Tottenham, hindering their search for a new manager.

According to Tom Barclay, the Premier League club have turned down the approach from the Swans in their search for a new manager.

Davies had been linked with the role following the decision to part ways with Michael Duff last week.

Duff had overseen a poor start to the campaign, winning just five of his 19 league games in charge of the Welsh outfit.

Davies was considered a leading candidate to take over the reins of the first team squad but Spurs have denied the second tier side the chance to hire Ange Postecoglou’s assistant coach.

What is the latest Swansea City managerial news?

Swansea will now have to turn their attention to other potential managerial candidates in the wake of this disappointing development.

Duff lasted just a few months at the helm, having been appointed last summer following Russell Martin’s departure.

Martin spent two seasons with Swansea, before leaving the club to join Southampton.

The south Wales club finished 10th in the table in the previous campaign, but lost key players like Joel Piroe and Ryan Manning during the summer which has seen the team struggle for consistent form this year.

It remains to be seen who Swansea will approach next regarding the vacancy, but former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones has not been considered.

Notts County’s Luke Williams and John Eustace could both be in consideration, with Williams understood to be keen on the role.

Eustace was previously looked at by Swansea, but it is unclear whether the former Birmingham City manager would be willing to join the club at this time.

Williams oversaw County’s rise back into the Football League last season as they earned promotion via the play-offs to League Two.

Swansea City's position in the Championship table

Swansea City are currently 18th in the Championship table after 19 games, with the team only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Duff’s side was winless in its last five games before his departure, with the 45-year-old’s final fixture being a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town.

The gap to the play-off places is nine points as we near the halfway stage of the campaign.

Swansea will be keen to turn things around immediately, with the new manager being tasked with bringing the team back into the top half of the table.

Alan Sheehan is in charge on a temporary basis as the search for a long-term successor continues.

Sheehan is set to oversee this weekend’s clash with 23rd place Rotherham United on 9 December.

How big of a blow is this Chris Davies development for Swansea?

Davies knows Swansea well from his time as an assistant manager with the club, working under Brendan Rodgers.

He worked with the Northern Irishman for several years, including at Celtic and Leicester City.

He has since joined Tottenham as an assistant to Postecoglou, signing with the north London club as recently as June.

It makes sense that Spurs would like to hold onto a highly rated coach that just joined the club, but it is a blow to Swansea given he was their priority target to replace Duff.