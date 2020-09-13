Tottenham, Fulham and Aston Villa in transfer battle to land Bournemouth star

Bournemouth forward Josh King is keen on a Premier League return with Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Aston Villa all interested in his services, according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

King was part of the Bournemouth side which suffered relegation at the end of last season, but he was not involved in the first match of the Cherries second-tier return as they beat Blackburn 3-2 yesterday.

It is now thought that the 28-year-old could leave the Vitality Stadium this summer if the price is right, and he is reportedly on Tottenham’s transfer short list while Fulham and Villa are also considering a swoop.

King has been a fine servant for Bournemouth since his arrival at the club in 2015, with the former Manchester United man having netted a total of 50 goals during his 167 appearances for the south-coast club.

However, the forward only managed to score six league goals during the Cherries’ relegation-stricken campaign last term as Eddie Howe’s men suffered a sharp downturn in form which saw them drop to the Championship.

Their relegation has seen a number of key figures leave the club with Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson having already sealed moves back to the top flight, and it now appears as though King could be set to follow in their footsteps.

The Verdict

Bournemouth will want to avoid losing another of their star attackers following Wilson’s recent move to Newcastle, but it now appears increasingly likely that King will be on the move given this strong interest from top-flight sides.

The forward will feel he has shown enough quality during his time at Bournemouth to justify a move back to the Premier League, and the Cherries should try and get this move done as soon as possible in order to re-invest the funds.

There would be little point in them holding on to King given his head will have been turned by Tottenham’s interest, and they need to turn their attention to other players in order to ensure they are fully equipped for a season in the second tier.