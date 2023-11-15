Highlights Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient are interested in signing Tottenham striker Jamie Donley on loan in the January transfer window.

Donley has been progressing through the ranks at Tottenham and has made the bench twice in the Premier League this season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu is a fan of the 18-year-old after seeing him train with the first-team.

Charlton Athletic are interested in a January loan move for Tottenham striker Jamie Donley.

That's according to a report from TEAMTalk, who say that a number of other League One clubs, including Leyton Orient, are interested in the 18-year-old.

Who is Jamie Donley?

Recent years have seen Donley come through the academy ranks with Tottenham, having originally joined the club at Under 8s level.

The striker is now waiting to make his senior debut for the club, although he does have some experience of first-team football.

Donley has been named on the bench twice for Spurs in the Premier League season, while he has also played three EFL Trophy games this season for their Under 21s, scoring twice in a 5-0 thrashing of League Two side Colchester United.

As a result, it appears as though the teenager is now starting to attract some considerable interest from elsewhere in the football pyramid, ahead of the January transfer window.

Who is interested in Jamie Donley?

According to this latest update from TEAMTalk, a number of clubs currently competing in League One are keen to secure the temporary services of Donley, once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

Among those who are said to be interested in signing the teenager, are Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient.

However, it is thought that a decision is yet to be made by Tottenham over whether to give Donley the chance to get a taste of regular first-team football elsewhere, or to keep him in north London.

Indeed, new Tottenham boss Ange Postecolgu is said to be a fan of the striker, after watching him in training sessions with the club's first-team this season.

Where are Charlton and Leyton Orient in League One?

For Charlton, it has been a somewhat eventful first few months of the current League One campaign.

Having already sacked manager Dean Holden, replacing him with Michael Appleton, the Addicks currently sit 11th in the League One table, with 22 points from 16 league games.

As a result, they are currently five points adrift of the play-off places, although their immediate focus will be on Wednesday night's FA Cup first round replay at non-league Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Leyton Orient meanwhile, have made a reasonably solid start to life back in the third-tier, after winning the League Two title last season.

The O's have 20 points from their 16 league matches, putting them four points clear of the relegation zone as things stand, with their next match being the rearranged game at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday 21st November.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Points 11th Charlton Athletic 16 22 13th Leyton Orient 16 20 As of 15th November 2023

Would Donley be a good signing for Charlton or Leyton Orient?

It does look as though Charlton and Leyton Orient could both benefit from the addition of Donley in January.

The Addicks have largely relied on Alfie May for goals from centre forward so far this season, while no Leyton Orient player has scored more than two league goals during the current campaign.

As a result, the extra firepower Donley would provide for one of these sides would no doubt be welcome, especially considering the fact he already seems to have the promise and potential to make the step up to senior level in the not too distant future.

With that in mind, it seems there could be something of a battle for Donley's signature come the January window, which will leave Spurs with a big decision to make on the teenager's future in the short-term at least.