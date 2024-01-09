Highlights Premier League interest in Hayden Hackney continues to grow, with Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglu reportedly joining the list of potential suitors.

Middlesbrough is aware of Hackney's potential and expects him to move on to bigger and better things in the future.

Hackney has been a key player for Middlesbrough, earning the Young Player of the Year award and captaining the team in a recent FA Cup match.

Hayden Hackney has been one of the Championship's leading lights when it comes to prospects in the last year or so, and therefore, it's no surprise to see the Middlesbrough midfielder linked with a plethora of potential Premier League suitors.

Premier League interest in Hayden Hackney

At the beginning of the previous transfer window, 90min revealed that both Arsenal and Liverpool, alongside Nottingham Forest, were keen admirers of the homegrown talent, but nothing came to fruition at the time.

Despite Boro's slow start to the campaign back in August and September, Hackney was still a shining light, which led to interest from the City Ground becoming more concrete, as reports from the Sun claimed that Forest's Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson, had cast multiple eyes on the now five-time England U21 international, with a potential view on a January move.

Whilst those links seem to have died a death at present, Premier League suitors have far from gone away, as The Standard revealed on Tuesday evening that Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglu are set to join the list of those in the potential race for Hackney's signature.

However, one aspect of the aforementioned report will no doubt please Middlesbrough supporters in the short-term, as it goes on to claim that the North London outfit along with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool will be "forced to wait" until the summer transfer window before pursuing a deal.

Despite being able to tie the playmaker down to a contract until 2027 at the Riverside Stadium last June, the report states that the North East outfit have come to terms that Hackney will go on to bigger and better things due to his potential, but will hold out until the summer for offers. That is unless a spectacular offer comes in the remainder of the January window.

Hayden Hackney's performances for Middlesbrough FC

The England U21 international was named as Boro's Young Player of the Year in 2022/23 as he registered seven goal contributions from the centre of midfield in 36 games, although the Teeside outfit weren't able to reach the top flight after riding a momentous wave following Carrick's appointment.

Hayden Hackney 23/24 stats (Championship Only) Total Matches Played 16 Minutes per Game 90 Goals 1 Big Chances Created 4 Passing Accuracy (%) 88 Key Passes per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 1.4 Balls Recovered per Game 7.7 Average Rating 7.05 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of January 9th 2024)

So far this season, Hackney's solitary league goal came back in August in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, but has also featured heavily in Boro's run to the EFL Cup semi-finals, registering an assist in the 2-0 win over Bradford City in the Third Round, as well as recording another assist on England U21's duty back in November in the 3-0 away victory against Serbia.

Michael Carrick's faith in Hayden Hackney a pivotal factor in his development

The local boy burst onto the first-team scene at the Riverside just two weeks prior to Carrick's appointment, but has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of the former Manchester United midfielder.

This was rewarded with the decision to give Hackney the armband in Middlesbrough's narrow FA Cup Third Round defeat to Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, despite it being his first game since November through a groin issue.

The 42-year-old stated to TeesideLive that Hackney is an embodiment of the entire football club, and it was the right choice to make.

“Huge boost [to have him back]. It was nice for him to be captain and I thought he dealt with that incredibly well. It’s not easy because it’s a massive thing for him. It was a proud moment for me as well to actually give it to him." Carrick began.

“I just thought he deserved it. He’s the life and soul of the football club. He’s come through the academy and supported the club from day dot. It makes him the perfect candidate for it. I’m not saying he’s going to be captain for every game, but today was the perfect opportunity for it and I was really proud." he added.

What next in this potential transfer saga

There's no doubting that Hackney's ceiling is way higher than the Championship, and the aforementioned report will no doubt be a boost to all concerned with Middlesbrough as they continue to fight on two fronts in the league and EFL Cup semi-finals against Chelsea.

It remains to be seen which potential suitor will make the first move either in the coming weeks, but these developments are certainly worth casting an eye on in the weeks and months to come, as the 21-year-old first looks to aid Boro's play-off pursuit.