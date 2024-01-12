Highlights Sunderland will owe up to 25% of any sale of Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur if he is sold this January.

Sunderland will owe up to 25 per cent of any sale of Jack Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur if he is sold this January.

According to Football London, Spurs negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the agreement to sell the winger in the summer of 2022.

Clarke initially joined the Black Cats in the January window in 2022 as part of a loan deal until the end of that campaign, with the club fighting for promotion from League One.

After a successful few months at the Stadium of Light, with promotion to the Championship secured, Sunderland agreed a permanent deal with the Premier League side.

It is believed that this deal was worth £750,000 with no add-ons included in the negotiations.

Jack Clarke sell-on clause

Clarke has since become one of the top stars in the Championship, with speculation now surrounding his future at Sunderland.

He is the team’s top goal scorer in the league this year with a tally of 12, as Michael Beale’s side aim to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

However, the Wearside outfit will have to fend off interest from several clubs this January in order to hold onto their star man.

It has been reported that at least five Premier League clubs have set their sights on the 23-year-old, including the likes of Crystal Palace, Brentford and West Ham.

It is understood that it will take at least £20 million to convince the Championship side to cash in on Clarke, which would mean £5 million would be owed to Spurs.

Sunderland will be hoping to keep Clarke until at least this summer, with the club fighting for another top six finish in the second division.

The team narrowly missed out on promotion last season, after losing to Luton Town in the play-off semi-finals.

Sunderland league position

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table, one point clear of seventh place Hull City ahead of this weekend’s return to league action.

Beale’s side were eliminated from the FA Cup by bitter rivals Newcastle United last weekend after a 3-0 loss at home.

The new head coach has overseen four league games since taking the reins in December, winning two, losing one and drawing one.

Next up is a clash against second place Ipswich Town, with the two sides meeting at Portman Road on Saturday in a 5.30pm kick-off.

Sell on-clause raises Clarke’s value

Sunderland will want to maximise how much they receive as part of any potential sale of Clarke.

If they feel he is worth a certain amount, then his asking price will need to be inflated with the sell-on clause in mind.

Earning £15 million or so from the winger would be a huge profit from the £750,000 paid to sign him in 2022, which would be a big success for the club’s business model.

However, Sunderland should do what they can to wait until the summer to cash in on the player as losing him would be a huge blow to their promotion chances.