Former Tottenham defender Michael Dawson has backed Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to replace Antonio Conte at the Premier League club.

Are Tottenham interested in Burnley manager Vincent Kompany?

According to The Sun, Kompany is one of the contenders for the Spurs job after leading the Clarets to within touching distance of promotion and the Championship title.

The north Londoners are said to have put together a shortlist that also includes Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsman, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, and Thomas Frank.

Does Vincent Kompany want the Spurs' job?

The report also claims that Kompany would be interested in replacing Conte at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, talkSPORT's Alan Brazil has claimed that the Belgian has turned it down already.

What does Michael Dawson think?

The former Spurs defender has backed Kompany for the job. Speaking on Sky Sports News (01/04, 12:17), he suggested that the 36-year-old matches the profile of manager that the north Londoners should be looking for.

He said: "Kompany, you look at what he brought into Burnley – the young players.

“I understand that [he struggled at Anderlecht]. But I think he fits the mould for Spurs.”

Are Tottenham likely to appoint Vincent Kompany?

It's hard to see Kompany leaving Burnley before their Premier League promotion and Championship title is confirmed.

The Belgian has done a phenomenal job at Turf Moor and will surely want to see it through but he could still make the move in the summer if the opportunity is there.

If Spurs want to start a new project and build for the future then Kompany would make sense as a candidate. The rebuilding job he's done at Burnley has been remarkable and he's got them playing the expansive style of football that the Spurs chiefs will want to see at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That said, it would be a big step up for Kompany and someone like Nagelsman or Silva would be less of a risk.