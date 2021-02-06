Norwich City defender Max Aarons is on the radar of Premier League Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Serge Aurier if he leaves the club.

Aarons once again remained at Carrow Road in the winter window, despite speculation surrounding his future emerging again as it had done last summer. It had been reported that Everton were potentially interested in the right-back in January, while Tottenham were reportedly considering making a move for him after scouting him.

No move materialised for the defender in January, and Aarons will now continue to be a vital part of the Canaries bid to try and secure automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League. The 21-year-old has been an integral part of their excellent opening half of the season and he has made 28 Championship appearances (Sofascore). The right-back’s form will be vital for their hopes of a top-two finish.

It has is now being reported that Tottenham could potentially reignite their interest in Aarons in the summer, with the 21-year-old being considered as a potential option to come in and replace Aurier. That comes after the defender has been left out of the side recently for a 1-0 defeat at Brighton. It is thought the Norwich defender will also be set to be on the radars of the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United, per Eurosport.

The verdict

Aarons’ future will remain up in the air until the summer and it seems that the Canaries are going to have to once again face a real battle to keep hold of him. The best chance of them doing that will be to go on and secure promotion back to the Premier League during the rest of the campaign. The right-back could himself be key to ensuring that happens.

It is no surprise to see him once again being linked with the likes Tottenham, and Jose Mourinho’s side according to this latest update might need to be in the market for a new right-back in the summer. Aarons represents one of the most talented and up and coming players in that position in the country so he is an attractive proposition for a number of top clubs.

Losing him would be a blow, but it has seemed like it is going to be difficult for them to hang onto him in the long-term. One thing the Canaries have proved they can do is to replace influential players who might have been sold on, as they have done with Jamal Lewis who left the club last summer.