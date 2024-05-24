Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in signing Middlesbrough’s Rav van den Berg this summer.

According to TBR Football, the Premier League side are preparing an approach for the promising Championship defender.

Van den Berg has earned a positive reputation following a successful debut campaign with Boro, featuring 34 times in the league since signing last summer from PEC Zwolle.

The Dutchman signed for Boro on a four-year deal, tying him down until the summer of 2027.

Rav van den Berg's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.37 Interceptions 1.28 Blocks 0.78 Clearances 3.49 Aerials won 2.02

Tottenham's interest in Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg

Spurs are weighing up yet another move for a young Championship star, having utilised the lower divisions as part of their transfer strategy in recent years.

Van den Berg is the latest EFL star to emerge as a target for the London club, with Ange Postecoglou’s side planning for European football next year.

Tottenham earned a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, meaning they will be competing in the UEFA Europa League in the next campaign.

This could prove an attractive proposition for Van den Berg, who has also attracted interest from some of Spurs’ top flight rivals.

It was previously reported that West Ham and Everton were monitoring the 19-year-old defender ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could tempt Middlesbrough into a sale, with Van den Berg proving a key part of Michael Carrick’s first team squad.

Given Van den Berg has a contract until 2027, there is no immediate rush to cash in on the teenager, who is capable of playing at centre and right-back.

Tottenham have previously signed the likes of Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Ashley Phillips from the Championship in recent years, as well as ex-Boro defender Djed Spence, who has proven to be a disappointment in North London.

Middlesbrough’s promotion disappointment

While van den Berg enjoyed a positive first campaign with Middlesbrough, the Teessiders struggled to replicate their form from the previous season.

Carrick’s side had finished fourth in the Championship in 2023, but were only capable of coming eighth in 2024.

Boro missed out on a play-off place by just four points, with their focus now turning to the summer transfer window.

Carrick will be hoping to build a team capable of competing for a top six finish next year, with Middlesbrough seeking a top flight return for the first time since 2017.

Rav van den Berg attracting Tottenham interest is no surprise

Van den Berg enjoyed a really strong debut season with Boro, performing quite well in Carrick’s team.

It’s no surprise therefore that top flight clubs are eyeing a move for him, as he is still only 19 and has the potential to become an even stronger talent.

A move to Tottenham may seem alluring on the face of it, but their track record with young talent in recent years has not been as impressive.

This could be a warning sign for him to avoid a move to London just now, and to continue his development by playing consistently with Boro in the Championship.

Van den Berg clearly has pedigree though - his older brother Sepp is contracted to Liverpool but has had a great season on loan at Mainz in the Bundesliga, so talent clearly runs in the family, and it shouldn't be too long before the younger sibling is playing in a top flight division.