Tottenham eye West Brom star: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

You could probably forgive West Brom fans if they were somewhat surprised that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is still their club’s number one at this moment in time.

Following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League, Johnstone’s performances in the top-flight that earned him plenty of praise, not to mention a place in the England squad, meant it seemed like there was a good chance of a move happening.

Indeed, newly appointed West Brom manager Valerien Ismael even admitted during the summer, that he expected Johnstone to move on before the market had closed.

In the end however, Johnstone would remain at The Hawthorns for beyond the summer deadline, and he has now helped West Brom go unbeaten in their opening ten games of the Championship season.

However, it seems the issue of the goalkeeper’s future is now rearing its head again, after reports from Football Insider earlier this week, claimed that Tottenham are considering a move for the West Brom number one.

With Spurs’ current first choice Hugo Lloris out of contract at the end of this season, and the 34-year-old recently revealing that he has yet to be offered a new deal by the club, it does seem as though the North London club could soon be in need of a new first choice ‘keeper.

As a result, the fact Johnstone himself is out of contract at West Brom at the end of this season could make him an appealing target for Spurs, since the 28-year-old would be available for free next summer as things stand.

Admittedly, West Brom are said to be in talks with Johnstone about extending his deal at The Hawthorns.

But the chance to play for an established Premier League club such as Spurs could tempt Johnstone to hold off putting pen to paper on a new contract with the Baggies, given such a move could help to boost his England prospects.

It is also worth noting that Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Southampton have been linked with a move for Johnstone recently, as they look for cover and competition for Alex McCarthy.

However, with Tottenham likely to be financially stronger than either West Brom or Southampton, and that they ought to have a better the chance of competing for trophies, the fact they could soon be in need of a new number one, means it may not be a surprise if Johnstone does make the move to North London in the next 12 months or so.