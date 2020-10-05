Tottenham enter talks with EFL side over potential £18m deal

Tottenham are in talks with Swansea City as they look to secure a deal for defender Joe Rodon.

It’s no secret that Jose Mourinho has been desperate to add a centre-back to his squad as they look to compete on four fronts this season.

However, they have failed to finalise a deal for any of their supposed targets, which are believed to have included Antonio Rudiger and Milan Škriniar.

As a result, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Spurs have turned their attentions to Rodon and he suggested that a fee in the region of £18m will be enough to do the deal.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped by Wales four times, is extremely highly-rated and it has been suggested in the past that Manchester United were monitoring him.

That didn’t materialise though, with Rodon starting the season for Steve Cooper’s men and his form in a back three has been crucial to the early success the team have enjoyed in the Championship.

As this is a domestic deal, Spurs have until October 16 to complete the transfer.

The verdict

This is the news that most Swansea City fans would have been fearing because Rodon is a huge player for Cooper and key to their promotion hopes this season.

Plus, you could argue that £18m isn’t a great deal considering the fees other Championship players have commanded recently and supporters won’t believe that the boss will be given much of that to replace him with.

For Rodon, the chance to work under Mourinho and to play games at a higher level, which will happen given Spurs’ fixture list, is going to appeal.

