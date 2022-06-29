Tottenham edging closer to transfer breakthrough with Middlesbrough after new Levy/Gibson talks

Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough are closing in on a transfer agreement for wing-back Djed Spence.

The two clubs have reportedly been in discussions for a while now, with the deal seemingly at an impasse last week, with Spurs, at that stage, short of Middlesbrough’s valuation of the player.

Now, though, it appears the two club’s have made progress after talks between their respective chairmen.

Football Insider claim that after Daniel Levy and Steve Gibson’s discussion, Spurs are now just £1 million short of the fee Middlesbrough are commanding for the player.

Boro are said to be looking for £20 million for the 21-year-old, plus add-ons.

This latest update comes after FLW sources yesterday revealed that Nottingham Forest were not out of the running for Spence’s signature, with the Spurs talks stalling.

Spence spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with the Reds, helping them achieve victory in the Championship play-offs and promotion to the Premier League, as well as contributing to an FA Cup quarter-final run.

Throughout the campaign, Spence made 50 appearances and his play in these matches certainly caught the eye.

A whole host of club’s were said to be monitoring him ahead of the summer, but Spurs have taken the initiative early on in the window and now appear close to a breakthrough with his parent club.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough will be relieved to get this sale over the line.

Whilst they are losing a talented player, achieving the £20 million fee, or close to it, that they are looking for would represent really good business for the side.

The best part about it is, Spence wasn’t a Boro player last season, so Chris Wilder’s team aren’t losing any quality that they had at their disposal in 2021/22.

With Spurs boss Antonio Conte favouring wing-back’s in his system, it will certainly be interesting to see how Spence develops at Spurs.

He may not have an immediate impact, but given time, the 21-year-old has all the tools to excel at Premier League level under guidance of the Italian.