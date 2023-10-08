Highlights Tottenham are interested in signing Norwich City's Dylan Thompson, who has been training with the club and is reportedly preferring a move to Spurs.

Spurs are willing to pay a compensation fee to Norwich to secure Thompson's signature and could be ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in the transfer race.

Tottenham have a history of signing talent from the EFL, with Dele Alli being a successful example, but not all players thrive immediately, as seen with Jack Clarke.

Tottenham are keen on Norwich City youngster Dylan Thompson.

According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, the young goalkeeper has been taken on trial at Tottenham in recent times and Spurs are liking what they are seeing, with them reportedly ready to try and agree a fee to bring him in to the north London club.

Indeed, as per Nixon, Norwich's attempts to get the stopper to sign a new contract have so far fallen short, and it could now be the case that the two clubs get around the negotiating table and thrash out a deal.

Spurs take closer look at Dylan Thompson

The highly-rated Thompson has been training at Spurs in the recent past after turning down a contract with the Canaries and the clubs could sort out a fee soon, with it quite clear that he is preferring a switch to the Premier League table toppers as things stand.

Indeed, it looks as though he is going to get his wish, as Spurs have liked what they have seen from him in training and the two sides could reach an agreement over a move in the near future.

Spurs are said to be happy to pay a compensation fee to Norwich City in order to secure his signature and could have reportedly pulled ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in this particular transfer race, with the Owls also taking a look at Thompson as they look at ways they can bolster their options moving forwards.

Indeed, the Owls are struggling in the Championship at the moment and so, in theory, could provide him with starting opportunities sooner than Spurs could, but with Thompson training with Spurs, it seems as though his heart lies with moving to the current league leaders in the Premier League rather than elsewhere.

Spurs on course to sign another EFL talent

Spurs certainly haven't been afraid to look to the EFL for potential new signings.

Dele Alli is perhaps the best recent example of that with the midfielder joining from MK Dons and enjoying his best form in his career to date there, linking up with the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.

Not every young player that heads there is a hit, though, with Jack Clarke struggling to keep his form going upon joining Spurs after tearing things up at Leeds United.

Indeed, he has since found his way to Sunderland where he appears to be hitting his straps again, but it has taken him a little while to find his feet.

Thompson, then, will be looking forward to seeing what he can do at Spurs, and will be hopeful that he is able to eventually force his way into the first-team, though as a young goalkeeper that will take time.

Evidently, though, it seems as though Spurs feel he has got the ability to make it in time, and it would appear now to be a case of 'when' and not 'if' the club brings him in and agrees a deal with Norwich City.