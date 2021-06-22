Tottenham defender’s EFL move could be in jeopardy after Newcastle development

Bournemouth remain the frontrunners to sign Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers but Graeme Jones has recommended Newcastle United make a move for him, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old centre-back finally looks as though he could be set to leave the north London club permanently, having been sent out on loan six times in the last four years.

His two most recent spells were in the Championship with Luton Town and Bournemouth, both of which saw him work with Jones, who is now an assistant coach at Newcastle and England.

The Athletic has revealed that the Magpies are considering a move for the defender, who has received a glowing recommendation from Jones.

However, it is understood that the Cherries remain the frontrunners to sign the Spurs centre-back and the USA international is open to returning to the Vitality Stadium after a successful loan spell there.

After recovering from injury to establish his place in the starting XI, the United States international missed just three games for Bournemouth from mid-January onwards.

The Verdict

Though it seems Bournemouth are still the frontrunners, Jones’ recommendation could put Carter-Vickers’ move to the South Coast club in jeopardy.

Were Newcastle to pursue the 23-year-old, you feel the prospect of Premier League football would be much more appealing than joining the Cherries – particularly with the centre-back situation at St James’ Park uncertain.

Losing out on the defender, who really impressed while on loan last season and could be a long-term option at the heart of Bournemouth’s backline, would be a real blow.

The Championship outfit will have to hope that Newcastle focus their attention elsewhere.