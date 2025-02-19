Scouts from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace were left "impressed" by Wilson Isidor's performance throughout Sunderland's eventual defeat against promotion rivals Leeds United at Elland Road.

That is according to a report from Chronicle Live on Wednesday morning, as the 24-year-old French striker continues to take the Championship by storm during his first season in English football, with the Black Cats still harbouring ambitions of ending their Premier League exile this campaign.

Isidor's 12th goal in 30 games against Leeds put the North East side on track to close the gap on the top two to just four points, as he showcased great strength and agility to fire past his compatriot, Illan Meslier, with 32 minutes on the clock.

The striker was replaced by Elezier Mayenda with 15 minutes to go, with the home side eventually coming from a goal down through a Pascal Struijk double in the 79th and 95th minute, leaving Sunderland eight points behind Sheffield United in second place with 13 games left to play.

Regardless, the former Zenit St Petersburg man has been one of the signings of the season in the second tier, and as per these recent developments, he could potentially be a target for top flight sides in the summer.

Wilson Isidor impresses in front of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace figures

Isidor was acquired on loan from the Russian giants in late August and instantly made his presence known among Regis Le Bris' youthful side, marking his first two starts with goals against Watford and Derby County, before displaying two exquisite finishes of varying technique against Hull City and Oxford United.

A run of one goal in 10 games followed for the Rennes-born man, but he has since got back to his potent best with seven goals in 11 games, despite gaining national attention for two penalty misses against Burnley on January 17th, after which he was left visibly distraught.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per Sofascore Appearances 30 Goals 12 Expected Goals (xG) 12.22 Goal conversion 17% Assists 1 Big chances created 7

It was stated by Sunderland after an initial loan agreement was reached between themselves and Zenit that an option-to-buy was inserted in the deal, whilst the Sunderland Echo claimed that a clause would automatically trigger if promotion was to be achieved.

Regardless, neither scenario has had to pan out, with the Black Cats acquiring the former French youth international for a reported fee of approximately £3m on a three-and-a-half year contract.

But, despite committing his long-term future to the Wearside outfit, clubs in the Premier League have begun to take note of Isidor's exploits at Championship level, with Chronicle Live reporting that, whilst a handful of scouts including representatives from Spurs and Palace were monitoring plenty in red and white - such as the in-demand Jobe Bellingham - they were left "particularly impressed" by the frontman's 75-minute display.

Wilson Isidor will look to continue his Sunderland AFC, cult hero status

Despite Spurs' well-documented troubles under Ange Postecoglou this term, to be mentioned in the same breath as the UEFA Europa League outfit and Palace just six months after joining Sunderland is a testament to how Isidor is performed, with the attacker being so well-rounded in terms of his attributes, making him an understandable potential recruit for sides higher up the food chain.

However, the North East club have short and long-term ambitions of their own, and given their stature, Isidor will look to continue his already cult-hero status at the Stadium of Light, as his output could be the fine line between success and failure this term.

Defeat in West Yorkshire on Monday has given the Reds plenty of ground to make up in the automatic promotion race, although they look dead certainties for a second play-off berth in three years since winning promotion from League One at the bare minimum.

With his contract running until 2028, Sunderland will no doubt hold plenty of cards if summer interest was to ignite, especially if Isidor's rich vein of form continues, starting with a clash against Hull City on Saturday.