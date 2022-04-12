“Tottenham could be a rather good destination” – Where is best next for West Brom player? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There has been much speculation linking West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Baggies shot-stopper is out of contract at the Hawthorns when the summer window opens, meaning he is able to move clubs on a free transfer.

In recent months, we have seen Johnstone linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Southampton.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their verdict on what move most makes sense for the 29-year-old next, whether it be going to one of the above clubs, or remaining at West Brom.

Toby Wilding

It does feel like Tottenham could be a rather good destination for Johnstone right now.

For starters, with the stagnation on the pitch and disarray off it amid so much uncertainty and fan frustration, you feel Manchester United is a club players such as Johnstone may want to avoid right now.

Beyond that Tottenham do seem to have a better chance of competing for trophies and in Europe than Southampton or West Brom right now, especially with the direction they seem to be going in under a manager with proven track record of success in Antonio Conte.

Beyond that, with Hugo Lloris’ contract soon coming to an end at Spurs, there could be a good opportunity for Johnstone to stake a claim for the number one spot at the club as well, meaning North London looks like it could be an appealing switch for the goalkeeper, which would keep him in contention for England call-ups at international level.

Alfie Burns

Johnstone has England aspirations and, therefore, he’s going to have to be on the move this summer.

Simply, whilst he’s on the books at West Brom, he’s not going to be challenging Jordan Pickford or Aaron Ramsdale.

Similarly, though, moving to Man United or Tottenham and sitting behind another international goalkeeper isn’t going to increase his chances of playing for England regularly, if he’s not even getting minutes in the Premier League.

Southampton standout as the best fit, then, but even regular football isn’t a forgone conclusion there.

The base of Johnstone’s decision has to be how much football he’s going to play in the Premier League.

Finding a club he’s first choice at would be a minimum requirement.

Joshua Cole

Sam Johnstone ought to be looking to seal a move to Southampton this summer as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will not be able to provide him with the game-time that he needs to force his way into contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad later this year.

The Red Devils are currently able to call upon the services of David De Gea whilst France international Hugo Lloris is an ever-present in Spurs’ starting eleven.

Whereas Johnstone will need to overtake Alex McCarthy in Southampton’s pecking order, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to feature regularly for the Premier League side.

With West Brom set to remain in the Championship for another season, a move to a team in a higher division is exactly what Johnstone needs at this stage of his career.