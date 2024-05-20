Highlights Middlesbrough keen on Spurs' academy star Will Lankshear for loan deal this summer, good move for development.

Tottenham striker Will Lankshear is a player Middlesbrough are looking at this summer, and Spurs should feel confident that Boro would be the right move for him.

As FLW exclusively revealed, Middlesbrough are keen on a loan deal for Spurs academy star Will Lankshear this summer.

Will Lanksher Premier League 2 stats, per TransferMarkt Appearances Goals Assists 19 18 1

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for Tottenham's academy side this season, scoring 18 goals in 19 Premier League Two matches, whilst also adding a further five appearances and four goals in other academy competitions this season.

Spurs now appear ready to find some senior experience for their young hot shot, and Middlesbrough are one potential suitor.

FLW explores why a move to the North East should be one that is welcomed by both Lankshear and Tottenham.

Learning from Latte Lath

There weren't many strikers that ended the 2023/24 Championship season in better form than Middlesbrough's Emmanuel Latte Lath.

His 16 goals in 30 Championship appearances saw the Ivorian forward take firm grip of Boro's number nine shirt for years to come.

That shouldn't put Spurs or Lankshear off a move to Teesside however, as learning from and playing alongside a striker of Latte Lath's ability can only be seen as a positive for the young goalscorer.

The 25-year-old did have his injury problems this season too, missing 16 Championship games. If history repeats itself and Lath can't make it through next season unscathed, Lankshear would likely arrive as Michael Carrick's second choice option.

Young striker Josh Coburn could compete for minutes with Lankshear, but he doesn't appear to be a player that suits Carrick's system of high intensity pressing from the front, something Lath is excellent at.

Lankshear is more of a pressing forward than Coburn, and should in theory make a better fit in Boro's system.

Lankshear would thrive in Boro's high volume crossing system

Now that Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Luke Ayling on a permanent contract, Lankshear should be licking his lips at the prospect of playing in Carrick's side.

Ayling's eight assists in 19 Championship games were as a result of a high number of crosses being put into the opposition box, meanwhile Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura both present that same intent to get forward and feed balls into the box.

Middlesbrough's 10.6 key passes per game was the sixth highest in the second tier in 2023/24, whilst their 13.6 shots per game was seventh highest per WhoScored.

He's a prototypical fox in the box striker, who flashes high footballing intelligence for his tender age. Often seen playing off the shoulder of the last defender, Lankshear produces the kind of movement and forward runs that could see him thrive in a Boro side full of attacking quality.

Lankshear would be a completely different string added to Middlesbrough's attacking bow, should he make a summer move to Teesside.

Carrick's impressive track record with PL loanees

If Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou wants to send his young forward to a place where he can have the best shot at developing, Middlesbrough should be right at the front of his mind.

That is because Carrick has shown that over the course of his first year-and-a-half as Boro boss, that top-flight youngsters walk through the Riverside doors and exit them as far better players.

Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey all earned big money Premier League moves last summer, and that was almost exclusively down to the improvement they'd all made under Carrick.

Albeit not a loan move, but he also turned Morgan Rogers from reported £1m Manchester City academy prospect, into a player Aston Villa were willing to part with up to £16m for over the course of half a season.

The evidence speaks for itself, and Tottenham shouldn't hold any reservations in sending their striking star up North this summer.