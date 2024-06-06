Highlights Tottenham eyeing Leeds star Archie Gray after standout season

Tottenham are interested in signing Leeds United's Archie Gray after his outstanding first full season in English football.

The Whites endured a tough campaign, as they picked up an impressive 90 points, but that wasn’t enough to finish in the top two, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town claiming the automatic promotion places.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

In the play-offs, Daniel Farke’s men overcame Norwich City with ease over two legs, but they ultimately suffered Wembley heartbreak as they were beaten by Southampton.

Spurs seeking Archie Gray transfer move

Failure to win promotion was always going to have ramifications for the Yorkshire side, as they gear up for another year outside the elite and the financial benefits which follow.

Chairman Paraag Marathe has already conceded that players will have to be sold, and several names have been linked with a move away, including the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Ilia Gruev.

As well as that, Gray has unsurprisingly attracted attention, with previous reports claiming that Bayern Munich and Liverpool are among those to be monitoring the 18-year-old.

It appears another club has joined the race for Gray, as Football Insider has revealed that Spurs have a ‘concrete interest’ in the youngster.

They state that Ange Postecoglou is keen on a new right-back to compete with Pedro Porro, and the form of Gray in that position for Leeds has caught attention.

He would appear to be a good fit for Spurs due to his ability on the ball, with Postecoglou asking a lot from his full-backs, such as coming into the middle of the pitch to help create overloads.

Archie Gray is destined for the top

There was always going to be plenty of interest in Gray, because what he’s done this season is rare for a player of his age.

He featured in 47 games for Leeds as they reached the final, and not only did he not look out of place, but he was actually an important figure for Farke.

The natural comparison that springs to mind is Jude Bellingham, who made his mark for Birmingham at a similar age. That’s not to say Gray will go on to hit the same heights, but he’s clearly a special talent.

So, Leeds will know that they can’t stand in his way forever, but they have ambitions to push on a club, and they obviously want Gray to play a key part in that.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Yet, the reality is that some tough decisions will have to be made, and if a suitable offer arrives for Gray, it will be considered.

A sale of the academy graduate would represent pure profit on the books, and the hierarchy may decide that this is the best option for the club.

You get the feeling a lot of transfer activity will take place at Elland Road in the coming weeks, and it will be interesting to see what Farke’s XI looks like when the new Championship season rolls around, and whether Gray remains an influential figure.