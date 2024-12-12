Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be considering a January recall for Barnsley midfielder Matthew Craig.

That's according to a report from Football Insider on Thursday, as clubs across English football prepare their transfer business for the upcoming winter window.

The Tykes sit just outside the play-off places in League One after a string of frustrating results, as Darrell Clarke will surely be looking to strengthen his side in the new year ahead of a big promotion push in the second half of the season.

However, it appears that Craig may not be playing any part in Barnsley's campaign when the January window opens.

Tottenham considering January recall for Barnsley's Matthew Craig

As exclusively revealed by Football Insider, Spurs are weighing up a January recall for Barnsley's central midfielder, Craig.

The 21-year-old is understood to be wanted by a number of EFL clubs, and as such, Tottenham are considering whether to send him elsewhere for the second half of the season.

A Scotland youth international, Craig enjoyed an impressive loan spell with League Two side Doncaster Rovers in the second half of last season, and it was hoped that he would be ready to make the step-up to League One level this term.

Craig has been with Tottenham since the age of 12, and signed his first professional contract with Spurs in the summer of 2021.

He would make his lone senior appearance for the North London side as a substitute in Tottenham's 4-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League in May 2023.

Matthew Craig has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell so Spurs news won't shock Barnsley fans

Craig had been a regular fixture in Barnsley's starting lineup during the early weeks of the season, but from mid-October onwards, the young midfielder has seen his role diminish.

After failing to stamp his authority in the side, Clarke has relegated him to a place on the Barnsley bench in recent games, and hasn't been seen since he came on for a one-minute cameo in the Tykes' 2-0 win over Rotherham on 8 November.

Craigs' 24/25 Barnsley stats (all comps) as of 12/12/14 - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Average rating 15 0 0 6.6/10

He's evidently a player that Spurs feel has outgrown academy football with them, and the need for regular game time will not be lost on him nor Tottenham, which his current lack of at Oakwell appears to be a leading factor behind this potential decision.

Luca Connell, Jonathan Russell and Adam Phillips have been largely excellent in the heart of Barnsley's midfield so far this season, whilst summer signing Kelechi Nwakali has also looked a smart player when handed the opportunity to impress.

That presents a tough test for any central midfielder wanting to break into the Barnsley starting lineup, and for a young loanee such as Craig who's been sent there to develop and play regular football, it wouldn't appear to be an ideal situation to be in.

It will be a blow to Clarke's squad depth, but the Tykes boss will feel confident that he still has enough cover to deal with a possible Craig recall. Vimal Yoganathan is clearly a teenage talent that is highly thought of at Oakwell, and Josh Benson is also an option too.