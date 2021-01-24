Tottenham considering action in race with Man United for £20m-rated EFL player

Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a potential move to sign Norwich City defender Max Aarons with Jose Mourinho’s side having recently scouted the right-back, per The Sunday Mirror (24/01/2021, p72).

Aarons has been consistently linked with a potential exit from Norwich since the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The talented full-back was reportedly the subject of interest from Spanish giants Barcelona during the summer. There have also been reports linking him with a potential move to Everton and Manchester United amongst other clubs.

It has now emerged that Tottenham have been monitoring the defender and that they sent Chief Scout Steve Hitchen to watch the 21-year-old during Norwich’s recent 2-0 win against Bristol City in the Championship.

That was Aarons’ 25th appearance of the campaign in the league and he was an impressive performer making three key passes, one tackle, and one interception (Sofascore).

Tottenham are now thought to be considering making an offer to Norwich in an attempt to prise the defender away from Carrow Road.

The Canaries are likely to be reluctant to sell him during the remaining days of this window and value him at around £20 million, per The Sunday Mirror (24/01/2021, p72).

The verdict

Aarons was always likely to attract plenty of transfer attention during the winter window, with the Canaries having done well to keep hold of him in the summer. The 21-year-old has been an excellent performer for them once again in the Championship this term, averaging 1.4 key passes, 1.2 successful dribbles and one interception per game, as well as helping them keep seven clean sheets (Sofascore).

Norwich are unlikely to be wanting to cash in on him during the winter window and you would imagine they will do all they can to ensure he remains at Carrow Road to help them get over the line in the automatic promotion race. However, the Canaries might be tempted to sell if Spurs can match their £20 million valuation.

Tottenham signing him now would be a smart move with Mourinho’s side perhaps not wanting to wait until the summer when interest is likely to be high once again. The 21-year-old has the quality and potential to be an effective performer for them and signing him for just around £20 million might prove to be a bargain.