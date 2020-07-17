Tottenham close in on first Wigan Athletic swoop

Wigan Athletic have accepted a bid from Tottenham for the service of Alfie Devine, with the teenager undergoing a medical with the North London club.

Administration at Wigan has left the club in a vulnerable position and their talented pool of youngsters at the DW Stadium are the target of a number of clubs.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are closing in on the signing of Devine, with a bid accepted and medical underway.

The 15-year-old midfielder is reportedly costing Tottenham a significant fee, but the North London side see it as a coup luring him to the capital.

Others are lurking around some of Wigan’s top talent, with Tottenham seemingly joining Brighton and Hove Albion in the hunt to sign Jensen Weir.

Another man on the Spurs radar is Joe Gelhardt, but a report from Alan Nixon today has confirmed that Leeds United are also in the mix to sign him, as well as Sean McGurk.

A 12-point deduction is facing Wigan following administration, but Paul Cook’s side are battling for their life in the Championship and picked up a record 8-0 win over Hull City during the week.

That’s lifted them 12 points clear of the relegation zone and boosted their hopes of surviving.

The Verdict

Devine is a talented young boy and although we haven’t seen too much of him, the reports speak for themselves when you do your research.

Tottenham see this as a coup and a real statement for the future, but this might not be the last we see of them raiding Wigan.

A number of other youngsters are on the radar and the Latics look to have all on retaining their best assets as Premier League clubs loom.

