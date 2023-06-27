Leicester City are set to move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

According to The Telegraph, the 27-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for new Foxes manager Enzo Maresca.

The deal is thought to be completely separate to Spurs’ pursuit of Leicester’s James Maddison.

The new Leicester manager is optimistic that Winks could become an integral part of the side in their ambition to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

How did Harry Winks do last season?

Winks fell down the pecking order at Tottenham under Antonio Conte, leading to his temporary departure from north London last summer.

Winks spent last season out on loan with Serie A side Sampdoria, where he featured 20 times as the club suffered relegation to Serie B.

Sampdoria had the opportunity to make the loan deal permanent, but refused to trigger that clause in their agreement with Spurs.

This has led to his return to White Hart Lane, where it has been decided that he will be allowed to leave by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Winks has just one-year remaining on his current contract so this could be the Premier League club’s last opportunity to cash-in on the midfielder.

What is the latest situation at Leicester City?

Enzo Maresca’s side return to pre-season next week to begin their preparations for life back in the Championship.

Maresca was appointed as the newest manager earlier this month, departing his position as one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Manchester City.

It is appearing increasingly likely that Maddison will not stick around in the second division with the Foxes.

It has been reported that Tottenham are closing in on a deal for the playmaker, albeit in a move that has no bearing on Leicester’s pursuit of Winks.

Maddison is the subject of transfer interest from Spurs and Newcastle, reportedly.

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leicester City?

Leicester certainly need midfield reinforcement given Youri Tielemans has already departed and Maddison looks like he won’t be too far behind out the exit door.

Winks has plenty of Premier League experience, which could prove useful.

But it has been a difficult last couple of years for the Englishman, who has struggled for consistent game time under multiple managers at Tottenham.

His stint in Italy also failed to really impress as he was unable to help Sampdoria avoid relegation.

But a fresh restart in the Championship could be what he needs to get back to his best, and Maresca has clearly identified a skill-set that will work well in his intended style of play, so the board should look to back their new manager.