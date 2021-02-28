Tottenham came close to big January decision concerning Norwich City

Tottenham considered recalling midfielder Oliver Skipp from his loan spell at Norwich City during the January transfer window, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

Skipp joined the Canaries on a temporary basis back in the summer transfer window, and has since go on to make 34 appearances in all competitions for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 20-year-old has produced some impressive performances in that time, helping the club to top spot in the Championship table, as they target an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Now it seems as though the contributions of Skipp to Norwich’s cause, are attracting plenty of attention from his parent club.

According to this latest update, Tottenham are said to have given serious thought to the prospect of recalling Skipp from Carrow Road when they had the option to do so last month.

In the end however, the midfielder has remained with Norwich, and will now do so until the end of the season, when he will hope to have a promotion from the Championship on his CV.

Prior to his move to Norwich, Skipp had made 23 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, having made his debut for the club back in 2018.

The Verdict

This is probably a sensible decision for Tottenham to make in my opinion.

It could still have been difficult for Skipp to immediately establish himself as a first-team regular in Jose Mourinho’s side had he returned in January, given the quality that squad possesses.

As a result, it makes sense to allow him to continue to play regular football at Norwich for the rest of the season, where the experience of battling for promotion, and title, should also do him good.

Given the quality of his performances this season, those associated with Norwich will be delighted they are able to keep Skipp for now, although this doesn’t bode well for their hopes of bringing him back to Carrow Road for next season.