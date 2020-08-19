Tottenham field more EFL interest in wayward attacker

Birmingham City are interested in taking Jack Clarke on loan from Tottenham this summer.

Clarke has been a Tottenham player for little over a year after making a £10m move to North London from Leeds United, but he’s yet to make his debut in the Premier League and struggled to impress out on loan last season.

Leeds took Clarke back on loan immediately after selling him to Tottenham, but Clarke struggled to replicate the form that made him one of the EFL’s top talents around Christmas 2018 and managed only 19 minutes of Championship football for Marcelo Bielsa.

A move to Queens Park Rangers followed, but his loan across London was equally disappointing and a further six appearances were made.

As per ‘We are Birmingham’ on Twitter, there’s been interest shown from St Andrew’s in taking the 19-year-old on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Blues are embarking on a new regime this summer and Aitor Karanka has been tasked with taking the club forward on the back of Pep Clotet’s single season at the helm.

A brief flirtation with relegation came towards the end of 2019/20 for Birmingham and Karanka’s task lies at driving a struggling side up the Championship.

The Verdict

This is a good signing if Birmingham get their hands on the Clarke that excelled at Leeds around Christmas in the 2018/19 campaign.

He was terrorising Championship full-backs at that point and scored two goals within a few appearances of his debut.

That form led him to Spurs, but his loan spells back in the Championship haven’t been good enough and he looks lost.

Could Birmingham be the best place for him? There’s a chance, but Karanka needs to put an arm around him and get him believing in himself again.

