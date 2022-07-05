Tottenham backed to finalise Middlesbrough deal after transfer saga

Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence is still expected to complete a move to Tottenham this summer despite an agreement taking time.

Spence excelled for Nottingham Forest last season in the Championship, scoring two goals and registering four assists as the club finally ended their long wait for a Premier League return through the play-offs.

There was something of an expectation the Middlesbrough would field Forest’s interest in a permanent deal, yet such was the 21-year-old’s impact, Spence has caught the eye of Spurs too.

Despite that, as we approach the second week of July, there’s been no official agreement between Boro and Spurs.

According to Daniel Taylor at The Athletic, though, it’s a case of the two clubs working on the fee and the structure, with the journalist telling a recent Q&A he expects the deal to get done: “He’s going to Spurs, they are just arguing over the fee and structure. But it will get done, I’m sure.”

Spence has made 70 appearances for Middlesbrough in his career so far, the last of which was in the 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers in August 2021.

Following that, Neil Warnock gave Spence’s move to Forest the green-light, with the England U21 international making 42 appearances across the Championship and play-offs.

The Verdict

When a club of Tottenham’s ilk puts their mind to signing a player like Spence, you do expect a transfer to get done eventually.

There’s an element of surprise that it’s not been completed already, yet Boro are well within their rights to focus on getting the best deal possible for themselves.

Spence is hot property this summer after his 2021/22 campaign. That’s why Spurs are interested and they will know they have to offer Middlesbrough an acceptable package to get their hands on the player.

